"Confirmed to beat Roman [Reigns]. It's happening" - WWE's huge announcement makes fans go wild with sarcastic responses

WWE recently announced that a massive event is set to take place in Hyderabad, India, later this year. Meanwhile, fans responded to the news with some sarcastic comments on social media.

Earlier today, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced on social media that Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium would host the Superstar Spectacle event on September 8, 2023.

The official poster of the highly awaited show in India includes Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Gunther, among others.

Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Indus Sher are also featured on the promotional material for the show. Many expect them to play a significant role in this year's Superstar Spectacle.

Wrestling fans had some sarcastic reactions to the news. While some pitched a few intriguing title matches for the show, others speculated if a top champion would lose their gold before the event.

Current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns wasn't included in the show's poster. The Tribal Chief's absence from the promotional material has led some fans to believe that Jinder Mahal could beat him in a match to become champion ahead of Superstar Spectacle.

Another fan speculated that Seth Rollins could lose his World Heavyweight Championship to The Modern Day Maharaja in Hyderabad.

A fan sarcastically said that The Visionary would have to learn some Bollywood dance moves ahead of the event. This was a reference to Triple H and Mahal dancing after the WWE Live India Supershow in 2017.

Another fan jokingly commented on Shanky's unexplained absence from WWE programming. They highlighted how the company might have booked the Indian star for the September 8 show to attract viewers.

Drew McIntyre has been vocal about having a WWE show in India

In recent years, Drew McIntyre has been a big advocate of WWE organizing shows for fans outside the United States.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Scottish Warrior voiced his opinion about WWE presenting a Live event in India. The former world champion visited India last year for a Bollywood project and seemed excited to come back again.

Check out a clip of the interview below:

There have been no updates on Roman Reigns possibly being added to that match card for Superstar Spectacle 2023. However, fans are excited to see top stars like McIntyre and Rollins appear on the show.

What are your thoughts on the Superstar Spectacle announcement? Sound off in the comments section below.

