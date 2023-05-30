WWE Universe believes Sami Zayn's accidental namedrop on RAW could lead to former champion's return

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens headed to this week's episode of WWE RAW looking to celebrate the fact that they found a way to overcome The Bloodline in Saudi Arabia.

The Tag Team Champions were about to celebrate when they were interrupted by Imperium, despite already defeating them following their move over to RAW. While cutting a promo on Imperium and noting that they had no business being out in the ring, Sami Zayn noted that the duo should be preparing for their match against Alpha Academy but slipped up and called them American Alpha.

American Alpha was once the team of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, who were Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. The duo dominated NXT, RAW, and SmackDown's tag team divisions before Jordan's neck injury back in 2018 forced him onto the sidelines.

The WWE Universe noticed the botch, and it appears that many wanted to be nostalgic about the fact that American Alpha were once one of the best teams in the company before Jordan's injury.

Jaz @Jaz_ENT American Alpha was a thing at a time #WWERaw American Alpha was a thing at a time #WWERaw https://t.co/vxUIF1da3V

Miles Coorter @meeles_rasslin (probably the former) Did… did Sami accidentally call them American Alpha??? Freudian slip? Or teaser?(probably the former) #WWERaw Did… did Sami accidentally call them American Alpha??? Freudian slip? Or teaser? 😏😏 (probably the former) #WWERaw

That being said, there were several others who believe that this may not have been a slip-up but could have been Zayn teasing Jordan's return for the first time in more than five years.

David lynnée @davidwrasslin American alpha Jason’s return is coming American alpha Jason’s return is coming

It's Gonna Be Jay @DashingSoulJay



JASON JORDAN CONFIRMED COMING BACK



#WWERaw oop Sami said American ALphaJASON JORDAN CONFIRMED COMING BACK oop Sami said American ALphaJASON JORDAN CONFIRMED COMING BACK#WWERaw

Jason Jordan currently works as a producer backstage in WWE

Jason Jordan's WWE in-ring return is highly unlikely but not impossible since the star is currently still working for the company as a producer backstage. Jordan was unable to return following neck surgery more than five years ago and has since adapted to his new role in WWE.

Chad Gable has also moved on to have several partners but now appears to be happy with Otis, who himself once had a different tag team partner as well.

Otis and Gable have been working together as The Alpha Academy for several years and finally appear to be being pushed on RAW since it was recently rumored that Gable could be one of the men in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Otis, on the other hand, has got himself quite the reputation as a ladies' man after a previous storyline with Mandy Rose and now with Maxxine Dupri.

Do you think American Alpha should make their return and mark the end of Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

