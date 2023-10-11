"Confirmed", "I couldn't bare to watch it" - Wrestling world slams former WWE Champion's desire to return to the ring

Being the oldest belt in WWE history, the WWE Championship was held by many stars over the years. But only a select few have been on top of the mountain multiple times. One of those names is Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair.

His retirement from the Stamford-based promotion in 2008 at WrestleMania 24 is often cited as the perfect bookend to a storied career. Only, it technically wasn't. Flair went on to wrestle for other promotions after his remarkable farewell match against Shawn Michaels at the Showcase of Immortals.

Ric Flair recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet during which he expressed interest in once again returning to the squared circle. This sparked some interesting comments on social media from the wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants to return to the ring

Ric Flair's statement was met with mostly negative feedback from viewers. Many feel that he should not even be medically cleared at this point. The legendary superstar's last match took place in July 2022, when he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo for Jim Crockett Promotions. The event was titled Ric Flair's Last Match.

Ric Flair names two WWE Superstars as the most skilled wrestlers today

One of them, as one can imagine, is Flair's own daughter, Charlotte. The Queen is still going strong in 2023 after years of putting on some of the finest matches on WWE television. This year alone, she was involved in arguably the match of the year opposite Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, according to a major section of the viewers.

Aside from Charlotte Flair, the Hall of Famer is convinced nobody matches the strength of Brock Lesnar as a performer. Ric Flair stated on INSIGHT:

"She's [Charlotte] the most skilled athlete. She and Brock Lesnar are the two best athletes in the company. It's not even arguable. Brock is a phenomenal athlete, and Brock has learned how to work."

The Nature Boy then recalled working with Brock Lesnar in the early aughts, when the latter was still a rookie:

"I sent him a text the other day I just said, you know, he was so intimidating when he first came in. I had to work with him too. But you know, he's just a big guy with incredible athletic ability... I don't want to be his opponent. Now he's an incredible athlete. And they've got some really good athletes in the company."

Brock Lesnar quietly left WWE programming after putting over Cody Rhodes massively at SummerSlam. The Beast is likely to be keeping a low profile for the rest of 2023, until the Road to WrestleMania 40.

However, plans can change with two major shows ahead for the Stamford-based promotion, including an international one in Saudi Arabia.

Is it time for Ric Flair to call it a career in truth?