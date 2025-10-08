  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE Legends The Hardy Boyz

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:22 GMT
Hardy Boyz
Hardy Boyz are popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Hardy Boyz are a legendary tag team in WWE. They recently achieved a major milestone.

WWE and TNA formed a partnership last year, which allowed stars from both companies to show up on each other's brands. As a result, several NXT stars appeared on TNA Impact, while several TNA wrestlers appeared on the black and silver brand. Stars even competed in cross-promotional title matches. However, this partnership proved more fruitful to the sports entertainment juggernaut as Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship. Jacy Jayne also won the Knockouts World Championship earlier this year. However, a TNA star had yet to win a WWE title. But this changed tonight.

Tonight on NXT Showdown, The Hardy Boyz faced off against Darkstate in a title vs. title match. After a hard-fought battle, it was Matt and Jeff Hardy who walked away with the win. This was the first time that Matt and Jeff won the NXT Tag Titles. Also, this win proves historic for TNA Wrestling as Matt and Jeff became the first stars from the company to hold WWE gold.

The Hardy Boyz will defend both titles against the Dudley Boyz at Bound For Glory

The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They faced off against some of the best tag teams of all time. One of their biggest rivals has been the Dudley Boyz. Earlier this year, Bubba Ray Dudley challenged Matt and Jeff Hardy to one more match at Bound For Glory this year for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match.

Now, with Matt and Jeff becoming double champions tonight at NXT Showdown, they will defend both titles against the Dudley Boyz at Bound For Glory.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Bound For Glory with both titles.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
