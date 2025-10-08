Congratulations to WWE Legends The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz are a legendary tag team in WWE. They recently achieved a major milestone.WWE and TNA formed a partnership last year, which allowed stars from both companies to show up on each other's brands. As a result, several NXT stars appeared on TNA Impact, while several TNA wrestlers appeared on the black and silver brand. Stars even competed in cross-promotional title matches. However, this partnership proved more fruitful to the sports entertainment juggernaut as Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship. Jacy Jayne also won the Knockouts World Championship earlier this year. However, a TNA star had yet to win a WWE title. But this changed tonight.Tonight on NXT Showdown, The Hardy Boyz faced off against Darkstate in a title vs. title match. After a hard-fought battle, it was Matt and Jeff Hardy who walked away with the win. This was the first time that Matt and Jeff won the NXT Tag Titles. Also, this win proves historic for TNA Wrestling as Matt and Jeff became the first stars from the company to hold WWE gold.The Hardy Boyz will defend both titles against the Dudley Boyz at Bound For GloryThe Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They faced off against some of the best tag teams of all time. One of their biggest rivals has been the Dudley Boyz. Earlier this year, Bubba Ray Dudley challenged Matt and Jeff Hardy to one more match at Bound For Glory this year for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match.Now, with Matt and Jeff becoming double champions tonight at NXT Showdown, they will defend both titles against the Dudley Boyz at Bound For Glory.It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Bound For Glory with both titles.