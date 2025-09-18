Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bayley

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:59 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)
This is massive (image via WWE)

Congratulations are in order for Bayley, who made her return to WWE earlier this week, just in time to celebrate her 17 year anniversary.

Ad

She made her debut as a wrestler on September 18th, 2008, at Big Time Wrestling, which was her home promotion. She wrestled under the name Davina Rose, a name that she would become known by until she was signed by WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE came calling back in 2012 and this was when she changed her ring name to Bayley, a subtle tribute to where she is from in the Bay Area of California.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

The 36-year-old was then able to become a huge star in NXT, debuting her hugger gimmick, which led her all the way to making history along with Sasha Banks.

The two women were the trailblazers of the Women's Evolution, which started in NXT, and while the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't called up with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, she was still able to make an impact when she was finally promoted.

Ad

Where does Bayley now fit in on WWE RAW?

The former Champion recently made her return and is finally on the same brand as a woman who has supported her over the past decade. AJ Lee and the former Women's Champion have been close friends for many years, and Bayley was recently able to make her return and support her long-time friend as she made the save for Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

There's a hope that, finally, the two women will be able to work together in a wrestling ring, since they just missed each other back in 2015, but AJ Lee did put her friend over by wearing her merch to the ring for her final match in WWE.

This is something that she paid back when she made her return this week on RAW.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications