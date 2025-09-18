Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bayley

Congratulations are in order for Bayley, who made her return to WWE earlier this week, just in time to celebrate her 17 year anniversary. She made her debut as a wrestler on September 18th, 2008, at Big Time Wrestling, which was her home promotion. She wrestled under the name Davina Rose, a name that she would become known by until she was signed by WWE. WWE came calling back in 2012 and this was when she changed her ring name to Bayley, a subtle tribute to where she is from in the Bay Area of California. The 36-year-old was then able to become a huge star in NXT, debuting her hugger gimmick, which led her all the way to making history along with Sasha Banks. The two women were the trailblazers of the Women's Evolution, which started in NXT, and while the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't called up with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, she was still able to make an impact when she was finally promoted. Where does Bayley now fit in on WWE RAW?The former Champion recently made her return and is finally on the same brand as a woman who has supported her over the past decade. AJ Lee and the former Women's Champion have been close friends for many years, and Bayley was recently able to make her return and support her long-time friend as she made the save for Lyra Valkyria. There's a hope that, finally, the two women will be able to work together in a wrestling ring, since they just missed each other back in 2015, but AJ Lee did put her friend over by wearing her merch to the ring for her final match in WWE. This is something that she paid back when she made her return this week on RAW.