"Constant performer" - WWE fans have already picked who they want as the next champion

WWE fans took to Twitter as they have already picked who should be the next champion. The star in question is Chad Gable.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gable went in a bout against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member vowed to beat his opponent before going into the match. He kept his word and became the first man to defeat The Ring General since he has been crowned champion.

Gunther is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion because the match ended in a countout. However, Chad Gable will receive enormous confidence from his performance going into a future bout against the Imperium leader.

Following the match, Public Enemies Podcast took to Twitter and shared a snippet from the match between Chad Gable and Gunther. They wrote that WWE doesn't have any reason not to push the Alpha Academy member as a future World Heavyweight Champion.

Comments started to pour in favor of 'Master' Gable as fans want him to be a future champion.

One fan wrote that he is a constant performer and performs every move like a pro.

A fan suggested that Gable should win a tournament like The King of the Ring.

Another fan believes he has everything to become a champion.

A fan believes Brock Lesnar must be curious about a match against a performer like Gable.

One fan hailed his sequence against Gunther as one of the greatest they have ever seen.

A fan tweeted that Gable is a combination of Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.

Chad Gable vs. Gunther might happen at WWE Payback

Gable recently said that his mission is to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion. The star showed what he is capable of during the latest bout against The Ring General.

The Imperium leader is always dominant during his matches. However, for the first time in months, it looked like the title may slip away from him because of an incredible performance by Chad Gable. If the match didn't end in a countout, we may have witnessed a new champion.

Following the bout, WWE took to their official Twitter handle and teased a rematch that might happen at Payback on September 2, 2023.

After looking at Gable's performance in his latest match, it is safe to say he can be a future champion.

Do you believe anything could stop Chad Gable from becoming champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

