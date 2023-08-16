Controversial former star referenced on WWE show; blockbuster title match confirmed

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Wes Lee went one-on-one with Dijak in a #1 contender's match for the NXT Championship.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting fight. The winner was set to face Carmelo Hayes for the title at next week's Heatwave. During the bout, The Kardiac Kid took down his larger opponent with a powerbomb, kick, and a running Meteora for a two-count.

During the match, commentator Vic Joseph mentioned that Wes Lee was a tag specialist, but he and his partner had to relinquish the NXT tag titles as the other guy got released by WWE. Vic was referring to Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), Lee's former tag partner in MSK.

Later on in the match, Wes Lee tried to hit his finisher, but his shoulder gave out. Dijak grabbed him and was about to hit the Feast Your Eyes, but his knee gave out and he was unable to. Lee went for the injured knee, but he was taken down with a sit-out one-legged chokeslam for a near-fall.

Dijak sent Wes Lee into the steel steps and tossed the latter over the barricade. As he was about to grab the steel steps, Eddy Thorpe showed up behind him. Dijak tried to attack Thorpe, but he dodged the attack, which allowed Lee to perform a Hurricanrana off the barricade. In the end, Wes Lee hit Dijak with the Cardiac Kick followed by a Tornado Senton to win the match.

Expand Tweet

He will face Carmelo Hayes for the WWE NXT Championship next week at Heatwave.

Do you think Wes Lee will dethrone Carmelo? Sound off in the comments below!

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here