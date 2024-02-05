Controversial wrestling personality pokes fun at Sami Zayn after Monday Night RAW appearance

A former WWE manager recently spoke about Sami Zayn rushing to the ring to save CM Punk.

Last week on RAW, Punk was attacked by Drew McIntyre as he was talking about his torn tricep. The Scottish Warrior stomped on Punk's injured arm and inflicted more pain until Sami came out to make the save.

The former WWE personality in question is Jim Cornette. This week, on his Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran spoke about how the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre segment played out. He loved that whole angle and claimed that this was wrestling done right.

"They get face-to-face and Punk's like, 'I'm gonna get over this and when I come back, I'm coming straight at you.' McIntyre swings at him and Punk ducks. He's got one arm, he tries to fight, but McIntyre gives him the headbutt. Boom. He starts stomping the torn, disfigured tricep muscle. I'm thinking this is wrestling for God's sake."

Cornette joked that out of everyone in the locker room, Sami was the one he least expected to come to Punk's rescue. He quipped that if he had been ambushed by McIntyre, he would not have been relieved to see Zayn coming to save him.

"And then, here comes Sami Zayn and it got a little less like wrestling. I'm thinking, 'Godd*mn, if Drew McIntyre is kicking the sh*t out of me, and out of anybody in the locker room, here comes Sami Zayn.' Then I'm like, 'Oh fu*k, I'm fu*ked.' But there was a flurry and he ran Drew off. The agents and refs checked on Punk and McIntyre was laughing." [From 5:37 - 6:28]

Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre in the main event

After the scuffle in the opening segment of RAW, Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre in the main event of Monday Night RAW.

Zayn put on a brave fight against the Scottish Warrior, and took him to the limit. However, Drew proved to be too good for Sami and closed the match with an earth-shattering Claymore.

