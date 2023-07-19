Controversial WWE Hall of Famer pulled from convention during SummerSlam weekend

A controversial WWE Hall of Famer will no longer be appearing at an upcoming convention after fan backlash.

Rick Steiner was accused of saying hurtful comments to IMPACT Wrestling's Gisele Shaw at an autograph signing event at Wrestlecon. The 62-year-old allegedly bullied Shaw over her gender and shouted hurtful remarks in public.

The owner of Wrestlecon recently announced that WWE legend Rick Steiner would be returning to the convention and it sparked a ton of fan backlash on social media. He claimed that Steiner had reached out to Shaw in private to apologize but the IMPACT star didn't accept it.

"Giselle chose not to attend Rick’s apology, which we 100% understood, supported, and still support to this day. She had no obligation to hear anything from Rick nor should she ever feel obligated to accept any apology from him then or now," said the owner of Wrestlecon.

Wrestlecon announced on Twitter today that Steiner will no longer be appearing at the event in a lengthy statement. It was noted that Steiner was given 24 hours to issue a public apology about the matter but chose not to and was removed from the convention.

Wrestlecon on policies moving forward following the incident with WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner

Wrestlecon has announced that they are in the beginning stages of creating a Code of Conduct and Anti-Harrassment policy after Steiner's comments about Gisele Shaw.

In the statement released today, Wrestlecon vowed to "continue to improve" upon their code of conduct over time and will cooperate with others to ensure that happens. It was also noted that they want to create a safe and enjoyable space for everyone that attends their conventions.

Wrestlecon will be hosting a convention at Huntington Place in Detroit during SummerSlam weekend. WWE legends such as Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter and Lex Luger are scheduled to be at the event.

