"COOKED THAT FRAUD", "End of Nia Jax" - WWE Universe reacts to 7-time champion's brutal shot on RAW

The wrestling world went berserk after Nia Jax was insulted by the former women's champion on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Irresistible Force returned to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 and has been after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, to determine Ripley's next challenge for Survivor Series 2023, a Battle Royal was held.

Ahead of the contest, Becky Lynch, who has won the RAW Women's Championship (two times), SmackDown Women's Championship (four times), WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (one time), and the NXT Women's Championship (one time), was interviewed in a backstage segment.

Back in 2018, the 39-year-old star notoriously smacked Lynch on RAW before Survivor Series, when she was set to fight Ronda Rousey in a dream match.

Nia Jax's punch knocked The Man out, but it triggered an extraordinary resurgence that culminated in her winning the Royal Rumble and then going on to the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

During the backstage interview on RAW, The Man mentioned asserting her dominance in Battle Royal and taking the Judgment Day member's title, before Jax sneaked up from behind.

The two women had a face-to-face confrontation, and Lynch took the opportunity to remind the Samoan family star that she headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2018, while Jax was eventually fired from WWE.

The wrestling fans totally loved the seven-time champion's brutal dig at The Irresistible Force, stating that the latter star may never recover from Lynch's ultimate shot.

Check out a few fan reactions:

Rhea Ripley shared an honest take on facing Nia Jax and other WWE stars at Crown Jewel

At the 2023 Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Five-Way match.

Ahead of her title match in Saudi Arabia, The Judgment Day leader, during an interview, revealed that she preferred The Irresistible Force, Rodriguez, and Baszler because they give hard-hitting competition.

"I feel like I have stepped in the ring with pretty much everyone on the main roster already. I don’t think there’s anyone that I haven’t fought before. I love new challenges, and she is very physically amazing. So, I love it when two big girls go at it, it’s my favorite thing. That’s why I love stepping into the ring with Raquel Rodriguez, that’s why I love stepping in the ring with Shayna Baszler, even Nia Jax. I love that hard-hitting competition," said Ripley.

On this week's RAW, Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal, and it remains to be seen if the Samaon family star ruins the momentum of the two contenders ahead of Survivor Series.

