Edge could have a legendary final world title run if epic theory comes true; John Cena and absent WWE star involved

A WWE fan fantasy booked how Edge's final world title run should go.

Triple announced at the press conference for WWE Backlash that there would be a tournament for the new World Heavyweight Championship. On RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor to make it to the finals of the tournament.

The matches for the SmackDown leg of the tournament will commence this week on SmackDown. The first match will see Edge take on Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles in what is expected to be a banger.

Prior to the match, two-time Royal Rumble winner took to Twitter to address the WWE Universe. He informed his fans that his career could come full circle when he wins the title he never lost. He also mentioned that he will retire after losing the world title.

After his message to the fans, one WWE fan took to Twitter to fantasy book the Rated R Superstar's final world title run. It will all start with the 49-year old winning on Friday and then defeating Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in a controversial manner. The next night on RAW, the Grand Slam Champion would announce that he will retire if he ever lost the world title.

The Rated R Superstar's first title defense would be against Damian Priest which he would win. The 11-time WWE World Champion would then face Drew McIntyre at Money In The Bank where he would retain again in controversial fashion. After many trials and tribulations, Rollins will finally get his rematch against the legend at Hell in a Cell where he would lose again. The theory aslo has John Cena making an appearance on Monday Night RAW.

The two men squared off one final time at SummerSlam where Rollins would pick up the win. The following night on RAW, the Rated R Superstar bid a final farewell to the WWE Universe.

Check out the full Twitter thread here.

Aditya Fermanda @adityahoppus33 @ibeastIess Love this story idea... This will be the best farewell chapter for edge @ibeastIess Love this story idea... This will be the best farewell chapter for edge

One fan called this fantasy booking a masterpiece.

Another fan loved the story.

While another fan stated that Seth Rollins shouldn't retire the 49-year old superstar.

Shotzi picked Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship

The SmackDown leg of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament is set to commence this Friday. Rollins has already cemented his place in the finals of the tournament by defeating Finn Balor in the semi-finals. While it looks like Rollins may be the favorite to win the tournament, one WWE Superstars is backing the Edge.

Shotzi appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump where she revealed that she is backing the Rated R Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I'm going with Edge, sorry AJ," Shotzi said. [When asked about the other triple threat match] "I'm going with Sheamus. [When asked who will win between Edge and Sheamus] Edge! Edge wins everything!"

The WWE Hall of Famer still has a long way to go before he makes it to the finals of the tournament but if anyone can do it, he can.

