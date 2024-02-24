“Could be a champion immediately” - Fans excited about Bron Breakker’s future after destructive debut on WWE SmackDown

Fans seem excited about Bron Breakker's future on WWE SmackDown after his dominating debut tonight.

Breakker has been one of the most destructive stars on the NXT roster for quite some time. Almost immediately after his debut, Bron rose through the ranks and captured the NXT Championship.

If that wasn't enough, Bron recently formed a formidable team with Baron Corbin and won the NXT Tag Team Championships. After Breakker's Royal Rumble performance this year, he impressed the management and had offers from both RAW and SmackDown General Managers. However, he announced last week that he was signing with the blue brand.

Tonight on SmackDown, Breakker competed in his debut match against Dante Chen. Within a few minutes, he put away Chen with minimum effort.

This win drew a lot of positive reactions from the WWE Universe, who seem optimistic about Breakker's future on the blue brand. Check out some of the responses below:

Fans react to Bron Breakker's debut

Wrestling veteran wants to see Bron Breakker face Gunther

Gunther has been a dominant Intercontinental Champion. He has held the title for over 600 days and has looked unstoppable. There hasn't been anyone capable of beating him in the ring. Hence, a wrestling veteran wants to see Breakker face the Ring General.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Senior Editor Bill Apter was all praise for Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams.

"Carmelo Hayes is great," Hart said. "Trick Williams is very good. Bron Breakker is very good (…) He's got a great interview. He's got fire when he comes to the ring. He can talk. He's got a special look. There's something special about him and, of course, look who his daddy is."

Later in the interview, Apter said he would like to see Breakker square off against Gunther.

"I'd like to see him, just because it's something different, is to go against Gunther."

It will be interesting to see if this dream match between Breakker and the Ring General will take place anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.