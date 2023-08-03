"COULD IT BE?" "My eyes are already in tears" - Cryptic tweet by 34-year-old star reaffirms WWE fans' hope of blockbuster return at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few sleeps away, and fans are excited to see what surprises the company has in store for them. A few believe that top female star Kairi Sane could return at The Biggest Event of Summer during a big match.

The creative team has booked only two women’s matches for this year’s SummerSlam. Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will face off in a MMA Rules Match.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet. The post prompted fans to respond, saying about the chance of seeing the superstar back at SummerSlam.

Some pointed out that Kairi could return to either help or attack Asuka. Others want to see her align with IYO SKY.

Check out the reactions below:

PRIN✘E @Erii_73 @KAIRI_official My eyes are already in tears... girl what is this?!

asuka_charlotte @imthegoat013



twitter.com/imthegoat013/s… twitter.com/kairi_official… I TOLD Y’ALL THAT THE STREETS WERE SAYING THAT KAIRI COULD RETURN AT SUMMERSLAM

Sane was one of the top superstars during her time in WWE. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. She had a good time working with Asuka on the main roster.

However, she had to leave the company to return to Japan for some personal matters. She has since been performing in her home country and winning big matches. She could return to surprise her fans at the Premium Live Event.

WWE SummerSlam could be the perfect place for Kairi Sane’s return

Kairi Sane has worked on some Japanese promotions ever since leaving WWE in July 2020 and letting her contract expire in December 2021. She has also won a few titles during her time in Japan.

However, fans want The Pirate Princess to return to the company soon. While she had a solid reason for leaving the United States, the company could offer her a lucrative contract and a lighter schedule to bring her back.

There aren’t too many women’s matches booked for SummerSlam this year, but a massive return could help the women’s division make headlines. Sane’s return at The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a welcomed move as the creative team could use her in some big rivalries.

She could return to attack Asuka and cost her the title or help IYO SKY cash in her Money in the Bank contract. Alternatively, she could get back together with The Empress at SummerSlam.

