Could Jade Cargill dominate WWE under a new character? The wrestling world believes so

Jade Cargill has been one of the most dominant stars in AEW's women's division in recent memory. It has been reported that she's set to join WWE, and some fans think she will easily dominate the roster.

For those unaware, Jade Cargill has been heavily rumored to join Triple H's company, and a few reports have also stated she will directly enter the main roster without having to go through NXT. She could be presented as the "Final Boss" of the Women's Division.

A few fans on Twitter have reacted to the reports - some agree, while some don't. A few members of the fan base believe Jade will be a perfect fit for the main roster and instantly become a top star. Some think she will shine on the main roster with the right amount of work on her skills and proper booking.

As mentioned earlier, some members of the WWE Universe believe she isn't ready yet, and a few also don't believe she is a good fit for the Stamford-based promotion's main roster and needs to go through NXT first. Some also think she will only lose her credibility and get nothing but losses if she joins the main roster immediately.

The famous AEW star is a big name in the industry, and she may have a bright future ahead regardless of whether she stays All Elite Wrestling. We wish her all the best for the future.

What could Jade Cargill do if she joined the WWE main roster?

Considering her impressive physique and athleticism, most viewers would instantly think of a rivalry between herself and Bianca Belair. Belair is undoubtedly among the best the business has to offer. A feud with the EST of WWE will put anyone over, regardless of who wins or loses.

Another name that could be an ideal rival to Cargill is none other than the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has had an incredibly dominant reign, having conquered prominent names in the last few months. While she is currently dealing with Nia Jax, she might be an ideal opponent for the former TBS Champion.

Other possible opponents include leading names like Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Zelina Vega. This is all however just speculation, and the truth will be revealed very soon.

Who do you think Jade Cargill should face if she joins WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

