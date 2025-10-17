Court makes major decision in recent Vince McMahon hearing

Vince McMahon had a recent court hearing. The judge made a major decision during the hearing.

Vince McMahon can't seem to keep his name away from controversy. A few months ago, he made headlines for getting into a car accident after his car struck Barbara Doran's car on Merritt Parkway on July 24. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely.

In the accident report, the Connecticut State Police said the crash happened when Vince was driving his 2024 Bentley Continental on the right lane of the parkway when he collided with a BMW and then the median. A Ford Fusion was driving on the south side of the highway when it hit some debris that was sent flying over the center of the median before striking the guardrail on the northbound side. Luckily, there were no serious injuries from the accident.

According to The New Haven Register, the former WWE Chairman will receive special probation following his court hearing in Connecticut traffic court recently. The judge, Gary White, granted the program for one year, provided McMahon donates $1,000 to a charity and drives only if properly licensed and insured. The charges of reckless driving and following too closely will be dismissed if McMahon stays out of trouble.

Vince Russo noted the impact Vince McMahon's WWE exit has had on the wrestling business

Vince McMahon was solely responsible for building the WWE into the global powerhouse it is today. He was running the company for several decades until he had to step down following a series of controversial incidents. However, his exit has had a significant impact on the business.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that wrestlers used to have a lot of faith that Vince McMahon was going to make them a star either inside or outside the ring. However, they don't have the same faith in Triple H or Tony Khan.

"I think loyalty went out the window when Vince left. People had confidence in Vince. People had confidence to some degree [that] Vince was going to make them stars. And, bro, even if it wasn't through, you know, in ring, even if they weren't going to be champion, they knew Vince could put them on talk shows and Vince would give a subway ad. Or, you know, they had the confidence in Vince that they were going to come out bigger than when they went in. I don't think that confidence is around today. I don't think people have confidence in Triple H is going to make me a star or Tony Khan is going to make me a star." Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon will make his return to the world of professional wrestling.

