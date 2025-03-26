"CRIMINAL," "Trash booking"- Fans react to inaugural WWE Champion's shocking record under Triple H's regime

Triple H's creative regime in WWE is weeks away from entering its second WrestleMania. However, fans were shocked upon finding out Finn Balor's win-loss record on the main roster under The Game's leadership.

Earlier this year, Finn Balor hit a rough patch when he lost his feud to Damian Priest before The Archer of Infamy moved to Friday Night SmackDown. However, things got worse for The Prince when his Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh got injured, and he started getting more irritated with the others in the faction.

Recently, new stats came to light when it was revealed online that Finn Balor had won only two singles matches in the company from September 2023 to March 2025. The numbers did shock many of The Balor Club members, as he was the first-ever Universal Champion in the promotion.

Moreover, many blamed Triple H and called him out for his unfair treatment of Finn Balor on the main roster as a singles star. Some even pointed out that he spent the majority of his time under the new regime in tag team matches.

Fan reactions to Finn Balor's main roster bookings [Image credit: Screenshot of fan comments on X post]

What has Finn Balor done in WWE under Triple H's creative regime?

In 2022, Triple H took over the creative duties on the main roster and hit a soft reboot on several ongoing aspects, including The Judgment Day. The group added Dominik Mysterio and became the highlight of Monday Night RAW as they dominated the show for the majority of 2023.

During this period, Finn Balor had a decent singles run where he feuded with Edge and lost to him at WrestleMania 39. After this, he went after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship only to come up short. Later, he formed a tag team with Damian Priest and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship twice.

While The Archer of Infamy moved to the World Heavyweight Championship scene, The Prince remained in the tag team division. He spent months with the World Tag Team Championship without defending it on either shows or premium live events.

Upon losing the gold, he started bickering and arguing with The Judgment Day, mainly Dominik Mysterio. The win-loss record hasn't been impressive as a singles star, but Balor, under Triple H's creative WWE regime, made a name for himself as a tag team specialist.

