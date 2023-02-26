"Cringe," "We gotta cut this out lmao" - Wrestling fans ruthlessly mock Cody Rhodes' Bullet Club 'reunion' at WWE house show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared a heartfelt moment with former Bullet Club members at a recent house show, but some fans weren't happy.

Rhodes locked horns with Finn Balor at WWE's Saturday live event at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The American Nightmare picked up the win and announced that he might join a club.

This led to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joining Cody Rhodes in the ring. The three RAW Superstars then shared the "Too Sweet" gesture as fans in the live audience cheered for them.

The video of the moment between Cody Rhodes and The O.C. instantly went viral on Twitter. The WWE Universe was divided in its response, with many criticizing that it technically wasn't a "reunion" because they were never in the Bullet Club together.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had left The Bullet Club when Cody Rhodes joined the faction in 2016. Thus, several wrestling fans resorted to mocking the hype surrounding the aforementioned reunion.

Many others enjoyed the reunion and shared their appreciation for the segment. They showed regard to Cody Rhodes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson's history in the Bullet Club, even if they were never intertwined.

Earlier in the night, Gallows and Anderson defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik in a tag team match. The latest reports from WrestlingNews.co also suggest that Cody Rhodes will team up with The O.C. for several house shows on the "Road to WrestleMania."

The O.C. squared off with The Bloodline members after WWE SmackDown went off the air

The O.C. has not been involved in much since AJ Styles' was ruled out of action after suffering from a broken ankle. Last week, Gallows and Anderon competed in a dark match after WWE SmackDown. They locked horns with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Jimmy was forced to pick a new tag team partner after Jey Uso seemingly abandoned him during the SmackDown main event. Sami Zayn confronted Jimmy on the show and later attacked him, but Jey did nothing. Interestingly, he also stood behind the barricade when Jimmy was attacking Sami Zayn.

The Usos are no longer on the same page, but Jimmy Uso is determined to get through to his twin, should they talk. But he will have to look out for Jey, who is expected to cross paths with Roman Reigns when he returns on WWE SmackDown next week.

