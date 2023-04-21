"Crown him at Summerslam" - Fans go berserk at 37-year-old WWE Superstar's recent performance against Gunther at live event

While Gunther has been reigning supreme as WWE Intercontinental Champion since April 2022, fans seem almost unanimously in favor of The Ring General's reign to continue. The Austrian wrestler still has a plethora of options for challengers in the coming months.

However, the WWE Universe has been divided when it comes to the result of WrestleMania 39's main event. Nevertheless, Roman Reigns will reach the 1,000-day milestone as Universal Champion at Night Of Champions on May 27, 2023. Fans believe The Tribal Chief should drop the world title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, hosted at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

At a recent WWE live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle to defeat Imperium in six-man tag action. WrestleOps' report points to the fact that The American Nightmare is still one of the company's biggest draws.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This past weekends WWE house show in Rio Rancho, NM drew a sellout crowd (nothing new).



Most notably though it was up nearly 50% from the last time they were in the building.



Cody. Rhodes. This past weekends WWE house show in Rio Rancho, NM drew a sellout crowd (nothing new).Most notably though it was up nearly 50% from the last time they were in the building.Cody. Rhodes. https://t.co/2Z2N97PNo6

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

gregorio ミ☆ @gregoriochavezz @WrestleOps I was there. He opened and closed the show, the crowd went wild for him! @WrestleOps I was there. He opened and closed the show, the crowd went wild for him!

Mike @MHoward38009143 @WrestleOps Yet people still want to sit here and say Cody shouldn’t have won at WrestleMania @WrestleOps Yet people still want to sit here and say Cody shouldn’t have won at WrestleMania

AG @switchsord @WrestleOps He doesn’t even say it, but we can see the people acknowledge him @WrestleOps He doesn’t even say it, but we can see the people acknowledge him

Redemption. @LonelyStarrr214 @WrestleOps If they don’t put the title on this man during summer slam @WrestleOps If they don’t put the title on this man during summer slam https://t.co/V9FuMLR50a

Some fans were less in favor of The American Nightmare, with one tweet pointing to the reason for the company's sell-out event being because of the brand and not the 37-year-old star's consistent popularity among the masses:

Mike @WhatsDev



I've said it many times.



Even if you remove Roman from WWE, they will still sell well.



It's a brand that sells. You Put Roman on Dynamite and they will still do about 900k to 1mil for now. @WrestleOps Overall ticket sales of WWE are up. It's not like Cody is the main reason.I've said it many times.Even if you remove Roman from WWE, they will still sell well.It's a brand that sells. You Put Roman on Dynamite and they will still do about 900k to 1mil for now. @WrestleOps Overall ticket sales of WWE are up. It's not like Cody is the main reason.I've said it many times.Even if you remove Roman from WWE, they will still sell well.It's a brand that sells. You Put Roman on Dynamite and they will still do about 900k to 1mil for now.

B-Ste @Th4N3wBlk @WrestleOps They are drawing crowds because he’s NOT champion… y’all understand that right? @WrestleOps They are drawing crowds because he’s NOT champion… y’all understand that right?

Muath_Tribal Chief_ @Muath_BigDog_1 🏽🩸 @WrestleOps Lol. Cody ain’t the guy. All the record analytics, numbers and grosses are all thanks to the Tribal Chief. The Head of the Table. The Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion. The GOAT. Roman Reigns. Acknowledge greatness.🏽🩸 @WrestleOps Lol. Cody ain’t the guy. All the record analytics, numbers and grosses are all thanks to the Tribal Chief. The Head of the Table. The Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion. The GOAT. Roman Reigns. Acknowledge greatness.☝🏽🩸

There has been speculation surrounding The Tribal Chief's opponent at the Night Of Champions event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Certain fans would like to see a squash match at the show, with Roman Reigns displaying utter dominance against a WrestleMania 39 performer as the former's title reign reaches its incredible mark. Meanwhile, others have voiced their take on a "deserving star" to face Reigns on the show, with a few names thrown into the mix. Read more here.

SmackDown star wants to win WWE gold in the immediate future

With Roman Reigns and Gunther being two undefeated stars on the current roster, SmackDown fan-favorite LA Knight recently shared his lust for winning gold in the global juggernaut company sooner rather than later. The 40-year-old star is not even ruling out United States Champion Austin Theory as a potential opponent:

"Not only are they looking for me to become world champ sometime soon, but I'm looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later... Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren't doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match." [H/T - Fightful]

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown https://t.co/4h3dB0KTvM

LA Knight lost a number-one contender's match to Xavier Woods last week, who will face Gunther on WWE SmackDown tonight for the latter's IC title.

It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books Knight in the coming months as his popularity remains consistent among the masses despite recent losses.

Which champion would you like to see LA Knight challenge in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.

