Current champion breaks character to send message to WWE RAW rival

A current champion in WWE has broken character to send a message to her RAW rival.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 episode of WWE RAW, but their title reign was short-lived. Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL, and Chelsea Green scrambled to find a new tag team partner.

She held auditions to find a new partner and received submissions from R-Truth and Mick Foley. However, Piper Niven decided to return from hiatus and declared herself to be Green's new partner. The unlikely duo defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Earlier today, Tegan Nox took to Instagram to announce that she is at a beer spa. She noted that she loved three things: tattoos, t*tties, and beer, as seen in her post here.

Piper Niven and Tegan Nox are friends in real life, and the Women's Tag Team Champion broke character to respond to Nox's post. Niven noted that she is not a fan of beer but is a fan of the two other things that Nox mentioned.

"I don’t like beer but I do like the other two things…🤪," she wrote.

Piper Niven reveals that retired WWE title was beloved backstage

Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven recently shared that the 24/7 Championship was loved by many WWE Superstars backstage.

The 24/7 Championship has not been seen on WWE television since Nikki Cross threw it in the trash last year. Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 32-year-old disclosed that the title was loved because it gave a lot of superstars something to do when they showed up for work.

"I remember there was a time when we were having a girl's match, and we were going to have the 24/7 Championship involved, and you know how it usually goes, time gets caught and we weren't gonna have the 24/7 Title involved. All the girls banded together and said, 'No, we want this, we want it to be involved because we didn't anybody who showed up to work that day to not work, so it was beloved by everybody,'" said Niven. [1:43 - 2:18]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Niven and Green have put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions so far. Only time will tell which tag team will finally be able to dethrone the champions down the line.

