Current champion calls out Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and other top WWE stars

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, among a few other WWE stars, were name-dropped by a current champion recently.

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul won his first belt since signing with the Stamford-based promotion from Rey Mysterio. The new United States Champion has been showboating with the title ever since.

While appearing on his brother Jake Paul's YouTube channel, The Maverick made it clear he isn't afraid of any opposition that comes his way. Be it in the form of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, or even The Megastar, LA Knight:

"Listen bro, whoever wants it, whoever wants it. If it’s Roman, if it’s Cody, if it’s LA Knight, I don’t give a sh*t. I’ll take on both the Usos at once. I don’t give a d*mn. [Laughs] Solo? Bro, my whole life, I’ve been solo, minus right now with Jake, and all the times before that," said Logan. [From 14:32 to 14:48]

Santos Escobar recently turned on Latino World Order and, more specifically, Rey Mysterio after he played a part in the Hall of Famer's loss to Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. He even disclosed that he was gunning for the gold.

Logan Paul expressed interest in going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion once again

Prior to his return to WWE TV, Logan Paul made it clear that he isn't done with Roman Reigns, whom he faced in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022, and Seth Rollins, his WrestleMania opponent earlier this year.

Paul intends to eventually win the titles Reigns possesses currently while calling the latter, and Rollins marked men:

"While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships," said Paul. "Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

He added:

"I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it," said Paul.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul is deemed one of the better title contests of the former's lengthy reign as champion. The viewers will hardly complain if a rematch between the two is booked down the line.

