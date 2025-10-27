  • home icon
  • Current female champion posts picture of CM Punk trying on her attire

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 27, 2025 00:41 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A current female champion posted a picture of CM Punk recently. She showcased him trying on her attire.

Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the most accomplished women on the WWE roster. She has won several women's titles and is on course to break her father's record of 16 World Titles. However, she has taken a little detour from winning World Titles this year and has instead formed a successful tag team with Alexa Bliss. They have even captured the Women's Tag Team Titles. This pairing with Alexa Bliss has also helped Charlotte get over with the fans since it showcased a different side of her.

Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to post a picture of CM Punk trying on her entrance robe backstage.

Scott D'Amore says CM Punk shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

On the 13th October episode of RAW, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, last week on RAW, it was revealed that Seth Rollins suffered a serious injury and had to vacate the World Title. Therefore, a number one contender battle royal was announced to determine Punk's opponent. Jey Uso won the battle royal and will now face Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although Punk is the favorite heading into the match, Scott D'Amore doesn't think he should win.

In his D'Amore Drop column on Uncrowned, Scott D'Amore said that putting the title back on Punk wouldn't be the right call because it would come off as a cheap imitation of his SummerSlam win. He believes there is a much bigger story to be told with the Straight Edge Superstar chasing the title for a bit longer.

"Putting the title back on CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event isn’t what I’d do. It would be a pale imitation of his emotional win over Gunther at SummerSlam. Even though WWE is scrambling to fill the Seth Rollins-sized hole, I think Punk should spend more time chasing the belt. There’s a bigger, more meaningful moment down the road," he wrote. [H/T: Uncrowned]

It will be interesting to see whether Punk will be able to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

