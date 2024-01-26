Current major SmackDown star was on WWE's cut list several times

A current top WWE star came close to being cut from the company several times.

LA Knight's career has been on a meteoric rise for the past year. His star power suddenly took off, and he started to gain a lot of momentum, making him one of the most popular stars in the company.

Prior to that, Knight was floundering on the main roster as the leader of the Maximum Male Models. His career seemed to be over, and even his run in NXT wasn't impressive. Aside from a few storyline feuds here and there, he didn't really do much for the brand.

In fact, Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with ESPN where he revealed that LA Knight came close to being cut in NXT several times. Fortunately for him, Michaels was always in his corner and vouched for him.

“I would tell them all the time that there is this guy. When people say a WWE guy or a Vince [McMahon] guy, he was f—ing it. I was trying to tell [them], lose the three-eight. He never looked to me like he had any mileage on him. To me he was still brand frickin’ new. I never lied, I did always have him in stuff. But there were a couple of people that I knew from this mythical age thing, wasn’t fitting their qualifications, but I always kept them in storylines. And so my excuse was, we can’t get rid of him now.” [H/T eWrestlingNews]

LA Knight is laser-focused on becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

LA Knight is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match at the 2024 Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. This will prove to be one of the toughest matches of his entire career. However, it looks like he is undeterred heading into the match.

During a recent interview with The West Australian, Knight revealed that he is focused on walking out of the Royal Rumble as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I think everybody's gonna have that. But, at the end of the day, the only thing that I'm focused on, the only thing that I'm laser-focused on is walking in and then making sure that I walk out WWE Champion."

Given the nature of the match, it remains to be seen if The Megastar will be able to finally win the title at the Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will win at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section.

