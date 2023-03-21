Current superstar sends a strong message to John Cena after defeating former champion on WWE RAW

United States Champion Austin Theory delivered a strong statement to John Cena after putting down former tag team champion Montez Ford on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Theory was involved in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. The US Champion insulted the former RAW Tag Team Champions which led to a match between Angelo Dawkins and Theory.

After emerging victorious, the US Champion tried to brutally assault Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits with John Cena's STF move, but Ford made the save for his partner. This led to a match between the two on the latest episode of RAW.

During tonight's match, Theory made a strong start, taking control early. However, the former RAW Tag Team Champion never backed down and used his athleticism to get back at Ford.

The youngest US Champion in history quickly cut off Ford's momentum and stomped him into the corner. Later, Montez Ford hit a standing moonsault for a near fall, followed by an homage to the Leader of the Cenation with a "You Can't See Me" gesture.

Ford took Theory down and headed to the top rope, but Theory rolled away. Finally, Austin Theory nailed The Street Profits member with the A-Town Down for the victory.

Theory took the mic after the match and said Ford didn't believe him, and now he does. He added that it would be John Cena's turn to believe him at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen how the match will unfold at WrestleMania, with Theory hell-bent on proving a point against John Cena.

What did you think of Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

