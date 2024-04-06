Current WWE champion pushes for UFC fight

The current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has recently pushed for a UFC fight.

Before signing with The Stamford-based company, the United States Champion stepped inside the boxing ring against former WBC Lightweight Champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. The 29-year-old also defeated American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis via DQ before his return to WWE in October 2023.

On the most recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, while talking to Triple H, Paul claimed he would love to get inside the octagon against the right opponent. He further pointed out that a potential crossover between WWE and UFC would make perfect sense following the TKO Group merger.

"Send me. Send me....What do you mean? I wrestle. I would do it. I would totally do it if for the right dance partner. Yeah, I would love to do a UFC fight. And now that you guys are partners, I think at the right time, it could make a lot of sense," he said. [From 54:38 to 55:00]

Logan Paul opens up about WWE Universe's reaction to Prime's center-ring sponsorship

Logan Paul kicked off the March 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown and announced that his company, Prime Hydration, had signed a deal with WWE to become the Stamford-based company's first center-ring sponsor. The collaboration commencing at WrestleMania XL will extend to all other premium live events following that.

Speaking on his podcast, Impaulsive, The Maverick addressed WWE Universe's mixed reviews of the announcement. He explained why several fans did not like the move to have an in-ring advertisement. However, he stated that the announcement suited his heel character, garnering him more hate.

"Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s more positive reviews, but I think the die-hard wrestling fans are really upset. It’s never been done, and Vince [McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it but in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it. TKO is a publicly traded company. They have to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more because I am a heel. That’s kind of the angle I took. F*** y’all.," he said.

Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if The YouTube sensation will retain his title at The Show of Shows.

