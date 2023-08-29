Current WWE Champion suffers an enormous defeat ahead of title match at Payback

WWE Superstar Damian Priest defeated Sami Zayn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn and The Judgment Day have been at loggerheads for months now. During the opening segment of the episode, it was announced that Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the Judgment Day duo of Priest and Finn Balor at Payback.

Priest faced Zayn in the opening match of the night. The match saw back-and-forth action as both men looked to gain much-needed momentum ahead of their big title match. In the closing stages of the bout, Zayn executed the Exploder on Priest. However, as he was set to hit the Helluva Kick, JD McDonagh caused a distraction, which allowed Señor Money in the Bank to execute the South of Heaven and secure an important win.

In the aftermath of the match, McDonagh raised Priest's hand, but the latter wasn't having it. Priest shoved him away and left the ring. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn then beat the Irishman down as Priest looked on. It will be interesting to see how this situation evolves in the coming weeks.

