Current WWE star claims she would turn down any invitation to join Damage CTRL

A WWE Superstar has revealed that they would turn down an invitation to join Damage CTRL.

The heel faction continues to get more powerful every week on SmackDown. That wasn't the case earlier this year, as there appeared to be some friction within the group after IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1.

However, Bayley has supported IYO SKY during her title reign so far, but The Genius of the Sky could be testing her limits. Kairi Sane and Asuka have both recently joined Damage CTRL, and The Role Model was seemingly unaware that they would join until after it had happened.

In an interview with Jeremy Lambert on Fightful Select, Zoey Stark was asked if she would ever consider joining the faction on WWE SmackDown. Stark stated that IYO SKY wasn't a fan of her in NXT and doesn't know why that wouldn't be the case now.

The 29-year-old said that she would have to respectfully turn down an invitation to join the group if they ever asked her to be a part of it because she likes what she is doing on RAW at the moment. Zoey Stark is scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on November 25 at WWE Survivor Series.

Damage CTRL teases Bayley being kicked out of the group on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL teased kicking Bayley out of the group on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

During Friday's episode of SmackDown, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley cut a promo in the ring. Kai noted that someone in the squared circle was not a part of the new and improved group, and the camera zoomed in on The Role Model's face.

However, Kai quickly changed her tune and noted that they had not officially announced Asuka as the newest member of the group yet, and Bayley breathed a sigh of relief. Dakota added that it was the 34-year-old's job to announce The Empress as the newest member of the faction, as seen in the video below.

Damage CTRL is scheduled to battle Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair in a WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series on November 25. It will be fascinating to see if any more tension within the group develops ahead of next weekend's premium live event in Chicago.

