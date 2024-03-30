Current WWE Superstar announced for WaleMania

A current WWE Superstar has been announced for WaleMania ahead of WrestleMania XL weekend. WaleMania will take place at the Franklin Music Hall on April 4 ahead of WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia next weekend.

Cedric Alexander has not competed in a match on WWE SmackDown since his loss to Dragon Lee on November 11, 2023. The former Hurt Business member was seen in a vignette with Ashante Adonis teasing a tag team but nothing has come of it so far on the blue brand. Alexander and Adonis picked up a few victories in dark matches earlier this month. Alexander took to social media today to announce that he will be appearing at WaleMania next Thursday night.

Shayna Baszler has also been announced for an event outside of WWE next Thursday night. The Queen of Spades will be appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on April 4.

Former WWE manager praises Cedric Alexander

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised Cedric Alexander following his match with Dragon Lee on SmackDown last year.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell complimented Cedric Alexander as a worker. Mantell claimed that Alexander has got it and was very positive about his rivalry with Dragon Lee. Mantell added that the fans enjoyed the match as well and chanted that it was awesome.

"They kicked a**. Cedric Alexander, that son of a gun's got it!. I think they had a match last week too, but it was very, very good. And even the fans, and they hardly ever do this at a TV taping, or at SmackDown, they were saying, 'This is awesome'. I mean, they didn't say that back in the day when I worked. But they worked their b***s off," he said. [From 20:20 - 21:20]

Cedric Alexander is a former RAW Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin. The veteran was released by WWE last September and was rumored to be having conversations with All Elite Wrestling. However, The Acclaimed's Max Caster claimed that the AEW locker room didn't want the veteran to sign with the promotion.

