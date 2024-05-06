Current WWE Superstar calls Sami Zayn a "politician"

A WWE Superstar has taken a massive dig at reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, terming him a "politician." The person in question is Bronson Reed, who recently challenged Zayn for his title at last week's episode of RAW.

Reed and Zayn were on course to have a phenomenal match on the Monday Night Show before Chad Gable appeared and played spoilsport. The Alpha Academy leader took out Sami Zayn, resulting in the clash ending in disqualification.

However, this didn't sit well with Bronson Reed, who, in a fit of rage, took out Gable. He then raised the Intercontinental Title over his shoulders, indicating he had his sights set on capturing the gold. A few hours ago, the 35-year-old performer took to Twitter to fire shots at both Zayn and Gable.

Reed mentioned that the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake had prompted him to drop some bars about his on-screen rivals.

Check out his expletive-laden tweet here:

"This K Dot, Drizzy beef got me hyped. Ima bout to spit some s**t about my opps! Ayo F___ Sami, the politician! And F___ lil body Chad!" wrote Bronson Reed.

By the looks of it, it seems like fans could soon get a three-way clash between Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed for the IC Championship.

Vince Russo was not pleased with how things went down during Sami Zayn's match on WWE RAW

During the previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling legend Vince Russo mentioned how the ending to Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed's IC Title was devoid of any logic.

The former WWE writer explained that it made little sense for Chad Gable to stop Reed from capturing the title from Zayn.

"Why does Bronson Reed get disqualified when he has absolutely nothing to do with Chad Gable. The right decision is that the referee throws the match out," Russo said.

Regardless of the logical loopholes, it's safe to say the involvement of Bronson Reed in the feud between Zayn and Gable has only further intrigued the viewers.