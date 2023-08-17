"D*mn that's rough" - Wrestling world sound off on Ricochet's first-time-ever match against recently returned WWE star

WWE SummerSlam 2023 had a notable opening contest between Ricochet and Logan Paul - the former WWE IC Champion had a breakout performance in a high-profile setting.

On the latest edition of Main Event, The One and Only competed in a first-ever match against Tommaso Ciampa. A section of the fanbase has been left in disbelief considering Ricochet's current situation. He went from contending for Gunther's title, facing the internet sensation, to this.

It remains to be seen what the creative team has in store for Ricochet. The shame is if they waste the momentum that he has currently, considering he lost to The Maverick and still isn't bogged down by it is a testament to the wrestler's skills.

Another fan addressed Ricochet's run in 2023 that went from having a high-profile feud with Logan Paul to being demoted:

"Ricochet gone from fighting logan paul to being on main event d*mn thats rough," wrote Jake.

With all the backing the former WWE IC Champion has as of this writing, where should Ricochet go from here?

Booker T is convinced the WWE star is "on his way" regardless

Assessing their SummerSlam opener, Hall of Famer Booker T called Ricochet a star on the rise. The legend believes the 34-year-old has learned a thing or two and has added to his repertoire.

On a recent edition of The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker stated that he has seen growth in Ricochet and that the latter is "coming into his peak."

"But is he so much smarter in there, as well as knowing what to use and when to use it and how to use it, now opposed to then, so much better? Of course he is. So for me, I love the growth in Ricochet as well. He’s on his way. He’s a touch away from actually being at that point where I need him to be, but Ricochet is definitely on the come-up," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opined that #GiveRicochetAChance needs to go viral, despite the retired legend admitting that he knows why Logan Paul went over at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Read more here.

Should Ricochet reform the tag team with Braun Strowman upon the latter's return or rather The One and Only go his own way as a singles star on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

