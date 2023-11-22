Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, and many other WWE Superstars react to current champion's transformation on RAW

This past week on WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared at ringside to scout out their new opponents in their number one contenders' fatal four-way match.

It was Tegan Nox and Natalya who came out on top, but the lack of in-ring action for the Women's Tag Team Champions meant that Piper Niven was able to glam up for the episode and show off her look from the commentary desk.

Chelsea Green and Niven have since put together a video to show her "Glow up," and many WWE Superstars have reacted to the Instagram post.

Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Cedric Alexander, Omos, Nikki Cross, and Tiffany Stratton, among others, have all liked the post, along with former WWE stars Jinny and Eva Marie.

The video shows the transformation of Piper Niven from before the show to when she was set to head out to the ring, claiming that she is now a princess.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green will battle Tegan Nox and Natalya for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Following this week's show, Niven and Green are now aware of who their next challengers will be. Interestingly, they will also be the champions' first main roster challengers since Niven and Green are yet to defend their titles on RAW or SmackDown.

Green initially won the titles back in July with Sonya Deville, but the latter's injury meant that Piper Niven was drafted in and forced to align herself with Green, and the two women have since had a mismatched partnership.

It's unclear if Deville will step back into her alliance with Green once she has recovered or if Green will prefer to keep teaming with Niven since the two women have pushed forward on RAW in recent weeks.

What do you think of Niven's transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.