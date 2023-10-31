Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan, and several other WWE Superstars react as AJ Lee is spotted with fellow star

AJ Lee retired from WWE back in 2015, but wrestling fans have been pushing for the former Divas Champion to make her return to the company over the past eight years, especially since CM Punk made his in-ring return in AEW a few years ago.

Lee became close friends with Bayley throughout her WWE run and famously wore a Bayley shirt as part of her final RAW match, so it comes as no surprise that Bayley has recently updated her Instagram to show that she crossed paths with her long-time friend once again.

The picture gained a lot of attention online, with Cathy Kelley commenting on the reunion, whilst former WWE Superstar Summer Rae asked Bayley to hug her too.

The likes of Ivar, Samantha Irwin, Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Indi Hartwell, Angelo Dawkins, Roxanne Perez, and Jessika Carr have all liked the post.

Will AJ Lee ever return to WWE?

AJ Lee was undoubtedly one of the major stars in her division throughout her WWE run. However, when she opted to retire from the business, it was a decision that she made based on an injury. The former Women's Champion was struggling with a back injury that has kept her out of the ring for almost a decade now, and it seems that this is set to continue.

Lee's husband, CM Punk's return to the business could have been a short-lived one, but his return to WWE is much more likely than his wife's. AJ has made a career for herself as a writer outside of the ring whilst also recently working with Women of Wrestling.

Lee hasn't returned to be part of the Women's Evolution in recent years, which would have been the perfect place for her to return to the honored.

Do you think AJ Lee will ever return to the business? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here