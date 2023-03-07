Damage CTRL should break up after WrestleMania 39 according to fans following WWE RAW

Last night, Damage CTRL issued a massive challenge on WWE RAW when Bayley challenged the team of Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch for a match at WrestleMania 39. Fans believe the group's days are numbered and another loss at the event will lead to the three women going their separate ways.

Last month on WWE RAW, Lita returned to the company and began assisting Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The duo went up against the stars and challenged them for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and won the titles.

Last night, Bayley challenged the champions and a returning Trish Stratus to a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 and the trio accepted it. Fans believe that Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will eventually turn on Bayley and the group will most likely get disbanded after the event.

Check out some of the reactions:

LATINO. WORLD. ORDER @DragunovReigns @mementomars_ Damage CTRL should win, the faction needs a W unless they’re gonna split them up @mementomars_ Damage CTRL should win, the faction needs a W unless they’re gonna split them up

It looked like Kai and Sky were not on the same page as Bayley when she challenged the trio. Fans feel the cracks have started to form and the stable will not last longer than WrestleMania 39.

Damage CTRL won their first tag team titles on WWE RAW

Last year, Bayley made her return to the company after being on the shelf for over a year. However, she returned with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to form a brand new stable and feud with Bianca Belair.

However, Damage CTRL's run on WWE RAW has been quite lackluster as their leader has lost all high-profile matches against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on numerous occasions.

Nevertheless, the duo of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky kept the momentum going as they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions. Their first reign came on the red brand after they defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

Later, they lost the titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW only to win it back in less than a week at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. It will be interesting to see if the stable breaks up after WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes