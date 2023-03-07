Create

Damage CTRL should break up after WrestleMania 39 according to fans following WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 07, 2023 22:43 IST
Damage CTRL are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!

Last night, Damage CTRL issued a massive challenge on WWE RAW when Bayley challenged the team of Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch for a match at WrestleMania 39. Fans believe the group's days are numbered and another loss at the event will lead to the three women going their separate ways.

Last month on WWE RAW, Lita returned to the company and began assisting Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The duo went up against the stars and challenged them for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and won the titles.

Last night, Bayley challenged the champions and a returning Trish Stratus to a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 and the trio accepted it. Fans believe that Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai will eventually turn on Bayley and the group will most likely get disbanded after the event.

Check out some of the reactions:

How about @itsBayleyWWE,@ImKingKota & @Iyo_SkyWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE, @AmyDumas AND @trishstratuscom at #WrestleMania?!#WWERaw https://t.co/qteTwhpWpE
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Damage CTRL BURIED & DONE AFTER MANIA! That stable ain’t hitting on nothing.
@WWE @Jason_Gilliam05 @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom The break up is happening after Mania 🥺🥺🥺💔💔😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ny9Yp0tkix
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Cracks are starting to, show within #DamageCTRL
@mementomars_ Damage CTRL should win, the faction needs a W unless they’re gonna split them up
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Why do I have a feeling that Damage Ctrl is gonna break up?Look at @Iyo_SkyWWE and @ImKingKota reaction to Bayley https://t.co/iXmjQpYH0r
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Soon the end of Damage CTRL era..
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Can't wait for Damage CTRL to turn on Bailey for constantly writing checks with her mouth that they can't collectively cash once they lose at WrestleMania! Good long-term storytelling here
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Iyo and Dakota when bayley’s big mouth gets them into another situation: https://t.co/pApAmOsKGN
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom Damage CTRL will end after WrestleMania
@WWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom I hope they break up finally. This group has sucked since it began.

It looked like Kai and Sky were not on the same page as Bayley when she challenged the trio. Fans feel the cracks have started to form and the stable will not last longer than WrestleMania 39.

Damage CTRL won their first tag team titles on WWE RAW

Last year, Bayley made her return to the company after being on the shelf for over a year. However, she returned with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to form a brand new stable and feud with Bianca Belair.

However, Damage CTRL's run on WWE RAW has been quite lackluster as their leader has lost all high-profile matches against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on numerous occasions.

Nevertheless, the duo of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky kept the momentum going as they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions. Their first reign came on the red brand after they defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

Later, they lost the titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW only to win it back in less than a week at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. It will be interesting to see if the stable breaks up after WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

