Damage CTRL member questions WWE to promote WrestleMania Hollywood with legendary movie characters ahead of RAW

Multi-time women's champion Bayley has asked WWE on what movie parody Damage CTRL members will feature, following rival Becky Lynch's trailer.

During the Elimination Chamber, the company released the first WrestleMania Hollywood trailer, which featured Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as the DC Comics characters Batman and The Joker, respectively.

Rollins danced down a replica of the iconic stairways in the first movie trailer, similar to Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 Joker film.

Becky Lynch interrupted Rollins at the bottom of the stairs and asked her husband, in Batman's voice, why he was dancing.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom



Here's the full #WrestleMania 39 trailer featuring Seth Rollins as The Joker and Becky Lynch as The (Bat)Man: Here's the full #WrestleMania 39 trailer featuring Seth Rollins as The Joker and Becky Lynch as The (Bat)Man:https://t.co/ZtscFzabHM

Following the first parody being taken over by Big Time Becks, her rival, Bayley, questioned the company if her faction would also feature in legendary film trailers.

The Role Model desired to re-enact the entire Damage CTRL members in movies such as Charlie's Angels, Harry Potter, Hocus Pocus, and others.

"I wonder what movie they’ll have #DamageCTRL re-enact?!?? Harry Potter, Charlie’s Angels, Three Amigos, Hocus Pocus???!!! #WrestleMania39," Bayley wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Last week on the red brand, Bayley and Lynch failed to earn their shot at the Elimination Chamber match to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen how the two women will book their spots for WrestleMania.

Do you think WWE should feature Damage CTRL members in a Harry Potter trailer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes