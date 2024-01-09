Damage CTRL member shares potential tease for 2024

A member of Damage CTRL has shared an interesting tease ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The heel group arrived on the main roster following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. Damage CTRL has had its ups and downs as a faction but is currently more powerful than they have ever been.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match by handcuffing Bayley to Becky in July 2023, and cashed in to win the WWE Women's Championship the following month at SummerSlam. The Genius of the Sky is still the reigning WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Bayley took to her Instagram story today to share a photograph with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The Role Model teased that they were two future champions in 2024. Bayley will be participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27, and could go after Rhea Ripley or her fellow stablemate's title if she were to be the victor at the premium live event:

"Two future 2024 Champions", she wrote.

The Role Model shares photo with George Kittle.

Bill Apter predicts 35-year-old star will replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that WWE could be getting ready to replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a torn ACL in May 2023 and is still recovering from the injury. She has made several TV appearances with the faction during her recovery and was at SummerSlam to celebrate Iyo Sky's title win.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show last month, Bill Apter predicted Bayley could be ousted from the faction. He noted that the commentators on WWE SmackDown hinted that Dakota Kai could become the leader of Damage CTRL and that the promotion may have already set the plan in motion:

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point." [From 42:38 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL in 2023 and Bayley was seemingly unaware that the group would be adding new members. It will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old holds true to her words and captures a championship in 2024.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.