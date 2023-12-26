Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and several other WWE Superstars react to rare Alexa Bliss private update

Alexa Bliss has been missing from WWE programming for almost a year and has since been able to welcome her first child. The former Women's Champion recently shared an Instagram post of her first Christmas as a mother, which got several heartwarming reactions.

Bliss welcomed her daughter Hendrix a few weeks ago and has since shared several updates of her newest addition, but has also made it clear that she wants to maintain her privacy.

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to what the first image of Bliss's family is since becoming a mother, including the likes of Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Candice LeRae, Tyson Kidd, Megan Morant, and Kayla Braxton, several AEW Superstars, have also liked the update.

Katana Chance and broadcaster Megan Morant have also shared comments on the post where they have wished Bliss and her family a Merry Christmas and even sent hearts.

When will Alexa Bliss make her return to WWE?

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars, and many fans eagerly anticipate her return. Since she only recently gave birth and despite fans claiming she was teasing a Royal Rumble return, it would make sense for her to be back around SummerSlam.

The company allows Superstars to take extended leaves for their families, and both Alexa Bliss and Carmella have been able to do that this year. The two women are not expected to play any role at The Royal Rumble with Carmella already ruling it out, but are expected to return at some point in 2024.

In the past, the likes of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have made their returns less than a year after giving birth.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will return at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.