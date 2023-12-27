Damian Priest, CM Punk and several other stats react to Rhea Ripley’s heartwarming update

Rhea Ripley shared a personal update after Christmas, and several WWE superstars reacted to it on social media.

Ripley has been in an on-screen relationship with fellow Judgment Day member Dirty Dominik Mysterio. While the couple have amazing chemistry together on WWE TV, they also have their own real-life relationships.

Mysterio is engaged to longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette Virissimo, while Ripley has been with AEW's Buddy Matthews for a few years. The wrestling power couple recently got engaged after Matthews proposed to the reigning Women's World Champion back in August 2023.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Rhea Ripley reminded everyone how excited she is to marry Matthews. Ripley is looking forward to next year, sharing an image of her with the former WWE Superstar.

"Very excited to spend the rest of my life with this one 😘❤️ 2024 will be special!" Ripley wrote.

Several WWE Superstars, such as Damian Priest, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Mia Yim, reacted to the post by liking it.

WWE superstars reacted to Rhea Ripley's heartwarming update.

In addition to being pro wrestlers, Ripley and Matthews are both from Australia. The Eradicator was born and raised in the city of Adelaide, while Matthews is from Melbourne.

Rhea Ripley to defend her championship at WWE RAW Day 1

Rhea Ripley is set to open up the new year with a championship match at the special episode of WWE RAW called Day 1. Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile.

It will be Nile's first one-on-one match on the main roster, but she's had some impressive showings during her short time on the red brand. The feud started a few weeks ago on RAW when Ivy confronted Ripley following her match against Maxxine Dupri.

Things got physical between the two last week during Damian Priest and Finn Balor's title match against The Creed Brothers. Ripley tried to attack Nile, who turned it around by hitting an electric chair drop on the champion.

Who do you think will come out of WWE Day 1 as Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.