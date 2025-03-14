Damian Priest left writhing in pain after major WWE star stomps on his head

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 14, 2025 20:58 GMT
Priest was in action tonight on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Priest was in action tonight on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]

Damian Priest was the victim of a brutal attack during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Priest competed in a singles match against former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on the blue brand.

The Archer of Infamy was in control of the match and had Nakamura set up for a pinfall. However, Drew McIntyre showed up and ambushed the former World Heavyweight Champion to end the match via disqualification.

Shinsuke Nakamura leveled Priest with a Kinshasa following the match, and McIntyre beat him down before WWE officials intervened. However, McIntyre rushed back to the ring after seeing Priest make it back to his feet.

The Scottish Warrior hit the veteran with a Claymore to the face as the crowd in Barcelona chanted for him. Drew McIntyre then vowed to make Priest's life a living hell before stomping his head in in the middle of the ring.

Damian Priest has proven to be a thorn in McIntyre's side, having eliminated him from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches in recent months. The 42-year-old also cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WrestleMania XL last year to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

It will be interesting to see how Damian Priest attempts to get revenge for the attack tonight on WWE SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

