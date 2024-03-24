Damian Priest successfully cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase on 2-time WWE Champion in an angle rejected by veteran

The clock is ticking on Damian Priest as he has only a few months left to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently discussed whether WrestleMania XL would be the right time for The Judgment Day member to cash-in his briefcase. The 41-year-old superstar has had a bit of hard luck pursuing Seth "Freakin" Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship since last year.

Priest made several attempts at cashing in Money in the Bank briefcase but failed to seize the opportunity each time. The Visionary's recent injury thwarted The Archer of Infamy from making any move on the reigning champion.

Now that Seth Rollins is medically cleared and set to put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, fans have been mulling over the idea of Priest raining on someone's parade.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said WWE would be making a "stupid" mistake if Damian Priest successfully cashes in Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre:

"I don't think it's happening here because of the fact that it's going to be Seth vs. Drew McIntyre, and Drew McIntyre will win that title. No question about it in my mind, and it should happen that way. And I think WWE will f everything up if you have him cash in and then beat Drew for the championship. I think that's stupid," Morgan said.

The TNA legend made it clear that Priest is not ready for a world title run yet:

"I'll say, he's (Damian Priest) not ready yet. He's not there. He's almost there. He's as close to the finish line as you can get. But he's not there yet."[40:57 - 42:02)

Why Damian Priest shouldn't become WWE World Heavyweight Champion yet

Matt Morgan added that Damian Priest would be a secondary champion if he somehow captures the WWE World Heavyweight Championship come WrestleMania.

"But, he is that talented. He is that good. He's just not there yet to championship level, unless the fluke type of championship, in which he wins it and somebody beats him. No, you don't want that for him. He's fought so hard to get here." (42:28 - 42:43)

While Priest cashes in remains to be seen, he and Balor will be in action at WrestleMania XL. The two men will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a six-pack ladder match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

