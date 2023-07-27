"Damn she just got back man" – 29-year-old WWE Superstar suffering potentially serious injury 33 days after returning leaves fans heartbroken

Fans were left heartbroken and took to Twitter after learning that 29-year-old WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had been written off television just 33 days after returning.

Morgan was out with a shoulder injury for a long time and made her comeback on the June 24 episode of SmackDown to reunite with tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. However, it was reported by WWE that Morgan is now out again with a shoulder injury after Rhea Ripley brutally attacked her on the latest edition of RAW.

According to WrestleWorld CC on Twitter, Liv Morgan was reportedly written off television on July 24 due to her injury.

Fans were left heartbroken when they learned of this and were quick to comment on the post.

One fan tweeted that Liv Morgan shouldn't have rushed back from her previous injury.

Another fan was in disbelief and said that Morgan had just got back from her injury.

Another fan tweeted that according to several reports, Morgan has suffered a separated shoulder and tat it looks like she will be out for three to six months. They added that they expected her to make a return at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble.

Yet another fan wished Morgan a fast and full recovery.

Another fan hoped Morgan would make her return as soon as September.

One fan tweeted that they hope WWE would use the opportunity to build a feud with Rhea Ripley when Morgan comes back from injury.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave an update on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's injury

Recently on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that Rhea Ripley brutally attacking Morgan was an angle to put her out of action because she was already suffering from an injury.

Dave Meltzer agreed, adding that it was pretty clear to him that they did an angle with Ripley and Morgan because the latter was already injured.

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said. "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury," Meltzer added.

The recovery time hasn't been revealed by WWE yet. However, it seems like Morgan will be out for a few months.

When do you think Liv Morgan will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

