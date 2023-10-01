"Damn the last pic doesn't look good"- Fans send out insane reactions to Becky Lynch's brutal injury following NXT No Mercy

WWE fans recently reacted to Becky Lynch's injury following her Extreme Rules Match against Tiffany Stratton at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

Apart from The Man and Stratton's match, a few others shocked the audience with their storyline and performance. The bout between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov, and Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker were some of the big hits of the night.

Despite retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Stratton, Lynch got severely injured during the match as she suffered a laceration to her arm.

Taking to social media, the WWE Universe reacted to The Man's recent injury following the premium live event. While most fans praised Lynch for her performance, others appreciated the overall matchup between the two women.

Check out some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Becky Lynch opened up about the things no one can accuse her of in WWE

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently opened up about the things she can never be accused of in the company.

While speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Man talked about her dedication towards the business as she mentioned that she possesses the ability to work hard.

Lynch further added that although she isn't able to reach her goals at times, her hard work and determination make everything worth it. She also spoke about her ability to make the other person look good inside the ring.

"I've never once phoned it in. Like, I think you can accuse me of several things; nobody will ever be able to accuse me of phoning it in of not trying my hardest, not doing my best. Often times, I won't hit the mark; I won't get to where I want to be. But I'm always trying to do my best. I'm always trying to bring the best out of everybody that is in the ring with me. I'm trying to do the best for the audience," said Lynch.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Becky Lynch in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.