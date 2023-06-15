"Damn! That's crazy!", "How big is the man's foot" - Fans stunned after Sami Zayn shares incredible picture of how WWE star left a mark on RAW

WWE fans were stunned after Sami Zayn shared an incredible picture on Twitter that showed how Gunther left a mark while competing with him on RAW.

Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens and went in a bout against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for the tag team championship on this week's episode of RAW. Zayn and Owens came out on top and retained their titles with some help from Matt Riddle, who distracted The Ring General.

Following the match, Sami Zayn shared a picture on Twitter in which Gunther's footprint can be seen. He wrote that his wife asked him during laundry if he got stomped on his back, to which he replied:

"Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?! Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask?"

Fans went crazy and commented on Sami Zayn's tweet when they saw how big Gunther's feet really are.

One fan wrote that the size of Gunther's boot was insane.

One fan wrote that the size of Gunther's boot was insane.

One fan made a funny remark and said they heard Club Soda was the best way to get rid of "GUNTHER foot."

One fan made a funny remark and said they heard Club Soda was the best way to get rid of "GUNTHER foot."

Another fan wrote a comment saying this was actually how The IC Champ gives his autographs.

Another fan wrote a comment saying this was actually how The IC Champ gives his autographs.

One fan wrote that Sami should finally tell his family what he does for a living.

One fan wrote that Sami should finally tell his family what he does for a living.

Another fan was shocked and asked how big Gunther's foot is.

One fan wrote that Sami should get a clothing allowance and hazard pay.

One fan wrote that Sami should get a clothing allowance and hazard pay.

Paul Heyman revealed the line he wanted to say to Sami Zayn but was not allowed on WWE television

In a recent interview, Paul Heyman revealed that he wanted to say a line to Sami Zayn, but he was not allowed to say it because of the racial overtones that come with it.

"I always wanted to do this thing with Sami, 'You know what your problem is Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on the Island of Relevancy, on the Island of Relevancy, it ain't ever white boy day,'" Heyman said. "Of course, there's no way they let me say that on television. It's not about the racial overtones to it or the skin color of a Polynesian against the pale white Sami from Montreal, Quebec. It's about a mentality.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell if some other team manages to win the titles from them.

Who do you think can defeat Zayn and Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

