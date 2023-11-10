Dave Meltzer would rate Seth Rollins and current AEW star's match a '2', according to the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe have reacted to the possibility of Seth Rollins facing Will Ospreay at the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

After defending his title at Crown Jewel, The Visionary again successfully retained his title against Sami Zayn on the November 6th episode of RAW. Rollins has shown tremendous resilience every time he has been tasked with putting his gold on the line. It was a close bout where Zayn came close to defeating The Visionary, but Rollins gained the upperhand in the final part of the match up.

Taking to social media, fans gave their reactions to the possibility of Seth Rollins facing Will Ospreay at the upcoming WrestleMania.

While most fans were excited about a match between The Visionary and Ospreay, others suggested that the former should go against either Gunther, or CM Punk. Some even disagreed completely and expressed that they wouldn't like to see the clash at all.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Bill Apter said that Seth Rollins could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Senior journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the possibility of Seth Rollins dethroning Roman Reigns.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that it would be a good decision if the company decided to put The Visionary over and dethrone The Tribal Chief in the process.

He detailed how there is no 30-day rule right now for Reigns, so it would only be fair for the company to give Rollins a chance to prove himself.

"I think it should be Seth Rollins...So, why can't he go after the Universal Title? Why not? Why not get another belt? There is no rules here, there is no thirty day rule... We were talking about this on Time Machine [The Wrestling Time Machine podcast]. There is no thirty day rule anymore, that you have to defend the title in 30 days. So you have people that have multiple belts," Bill Apter said. [25:56 - 26:26]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rollins in the future.

