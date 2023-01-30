Create

"Deadman walking," "Say it to his face" - WWE fans erupt after former champion refuses to acknowledge Roman Reigns

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 30, 2023 08:19 PM IST
Roman Reigns is one of the dominant champions in WWE history!
WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been pretty adamant about the rest of the locker room acknowledging him as The Head of the Table. However, Ricochet refused to do so, which caught the attention of fans.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the WWE food chain for nearly three years. He has not been pinned for this duration of time and currently holds both world titles in the company.

Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event. Following his victory, the company's official Twitter account asked the followers if they now acknowledged the Bloodline Leader.

The question got a negative response from Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion was involved in a brief feud with The Bloodline last year and even faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Many fans rushed to the high-flyer's reply section to state their thoughts on the situation.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses:

Besides Ricochet, Xavier Woods also refused to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. The New Day member also has a DQ win over Roman and has actively spoken about it in the past.

Roman Reigns could face Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has no shortage of enemies in the company. He added another to the list at Royal Rumble as the Bloodline brutally beat down Sami Zayn after the main event.

Zayn's association with the heel faction was one of the most enthralling storylines of the modern era. The Master Strategist's betrayal at the recently concluded show left many shocked. However, the shock turned to anger after The Bloodline launched a vicious attack on Zayn.

Those “F*CK YOU ROMAN” chants were loud as hell. Roman Reigns was getting all the heat 😭https://t.co/OKda4jMppo

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn could finally settle their differences inside the squared circle, as per a latest report. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer seemingly confirmed that the former stablemates would collide at the company's upcoming premium live event.

Elimination Chamber will take place in Sami Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada. The Master Strategist is already the most beloved babyface on the roster, and one can expect massive support for him at the event. Whether he can beat Roman Reigns or not remains to be seen.

