"Definitely my favorite version of him" - Fans go berserk over The Undertaker wanting Bray Wyatt to bring back popular WWE gimmick

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt have been some of the most terrifying characters in WWE over the past few decades. However, Wyatt has been on a hiatus for a while and missed WrestleMania 39. Fans went berserk over Taker praising Wyatt's original character and would like him to return to his roots.

In 2013, Bray Wyatt, Eric Rowan, and Luke Harper created The Wyatt Family and immediately went after Kane. The trio put fear in the hearts of their opponents and the WWE Universe for years before the old regime decided to split them up and send them to different brands.

Last year, Wyatt returned to the company and donned a new gimmick during his feud with LA Knight. However, it hasn't worked with the audience, and he later went on a hiatus.

Recently, fans went berserk when The Undertaker praised Wyatt's original gimmick and wanted him to bring it back under the new regime.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "They need to back Bray’s character up to the original character, get away from – they’ve kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches.



I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that’s the money.”



- The Undertaker

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489



They have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fine



I'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else @WrestlePurists Definitely my favorite version of himThey have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fineI'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else @WrestlePurists Definitely my favorite version of himThey have plenty of talent in the company that can be added as his new Wyatt family if they wanted or even just him alone as that character would be fineI'd love a faction with Bray/Kross W Scarlett/Gacy & maybe someone else

Rasslin @RassslinFan @WrestlePurists Always thought that Bray Wyatt in 2014 would of been the perfect character to beat the streak. @WrestlePurists Always thought that Bray Wyatt in 2014 would of been the perfect character to beat the streak.

WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch @WhiteLlamaPooP @WrestlePurists Agreed. The supernatural shit was cool at first with the Fiend character, but it got old fast. Swamp Wyatt is best. @WrestlePurists Agreed. The supernatural shit was cool at first with the Fiend character, but it got old fast. Swamp Wyatt is best.

Schlupp @denzelschlupp @WrestlePurists The Wyatt 6 should be a newer version of the Wyatt family @WrestlePurists The Wyatt 6 should be a newer version of the Wyatt family

Early Stoppage MMA @EarlyMMA @WrestlePurists Completely agree. Bray’s current character isn’t even a wrestler. It’s a movie character. He doesn’t even acknowledge that he’s a wrestler or why he’s even here. Do you want a belt? Are targeting something? Anything? @WrestlePurists Completely agree. Bray’s current character isn’t even a wrestler. It’s a movie character. He doesn’t even acknowledge that he’s a wrestler or why he’s even here. Do you want a belt? Are targeting something? Anything?

R🔥 @R_M_1152 @WrestlePurists He’s not wrong. Bray has not had a good match since the wyatt family days unless you count the firefly funhouse. @WrestlePurists He’s not wrong. Bray has not had a good match since the wyatt family days unless you count the firefly funhouse.

The original gimmick had a mysterious persona and kept the fans intrigued for years about The Eater of World's past after arriving on the main roster. The Undertaker also faced this version of Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 and won. It will be interesting to see when Wyatt will return to WWE.

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker came face to face on WWE RAW in 2023

Last year, The Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame as he retired from in-ring competition during the Pandemic Era, where he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Taker did not get physical inside the squared circle until RAW is XXX.

Earlier this year, WWE RAW celebrated its thirty-year anniversary, and several legends and veterans appeared on the show. During the special edition of the red brand, LA Knight came out and laid down a challenge to any veteran in the back, which is when the 'American Badass' came out to the ring.

The two exchanged a few words before Knight's rival Bray Wyatt made his presence felt on Monday Night RAW. Instead, The Deadman and The Eater of World teamed up on The Megastar, and The Undertaker caught Knight for a chokeslam only to pass him on to Wyatt, who hit him with a Sister Abigal.

The two stars exchanged a few words before closing the segment. Later, Bray Wyatt revealed that Taker mentioned something important to him that he will always keep close to him.

Do you want to see The Deadman return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

