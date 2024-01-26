"Definitely" "Literally impossible" - WWE fans divided after 10-time champion drops ANOTHER surprising hint of rumored Royal Rumble return

WWE fans are looking forward to a massive Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday. The prospect of seeing a ten-time champion return at the Rumble has many fans divided.

This year’s Royal Rumble will once again hold two elimination matches for the men and women respectively. Along with that, Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship in a singles match against Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will also defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) is one of the top names who are rumored to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Boss dropped a massive tease regarding her return by liking a fan’s tweet related to her return on Saturday.

Many fans now believe that Sasha Banks will be back in WWE this Saturday and be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, others think that she is either trolling or showing up at AEW Collision instead.

Check out some fan reactions regarding Sasha Banks’ surprising hint below:

A fan is unsure what to expect from The Boss going forward.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are convinced that Sasha will surprise everyone by entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match last.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans are simply excited at the prospect of seeing Sasha Banks back in the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW Collision is scheduled on the very same day as the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE, and some fans think that Banks should be heading to Tony Khan's promotion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan is hoping to see Triple H bring back the former champion to light up the fans.

Expand Tweet

It is unlikely that a star of Banks’ caliber will spoil her return so easily. She knows the business and social media pretty well, and it is likely a tease to keep fans interested regarding her next move in the wrestling industry.

A WWE veteran believes Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) won’t do well in AEW

Many fans are waiting to see Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, make her AEW debut this month. However, a WWE veteran believes that it could be a move that could destroy her career.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that The Boss did not have sufficient star power to make it big on her own. He added that Tony Khan does not have the ability to book Sasha Banks as a major star in AEW.

"Let's be honest, nothing against Sasha Banks, but, bro, she hasn't been around long enough to be a huge star! I mean, let's just be honest. I like her. I'm a fan of hers. She's got a good look, she's a good worker, and all of that stuff. But she really hasn't been around long enough to be a massive star. He [Khan] is treating this, like [Hulk] Hogan is arriving, uh, you know? No, bro, she's not at that level yet, and that's what's really gonna hurt her because I don't know if Tony Khan has the ability to make her a star," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what move Banks makes next in her wrestling career. A return to WWE could turn out to be the perfect way to go for the ten-time champion.

Do you want to see The Boss back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.