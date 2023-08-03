"Definitely messed up," "Triple H doesn't know how to book" – Fans go wild over top stars not competing at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam is less than a week away and Triple H has finished booking the card for the event. However, fans went wild over the fact that the women's division took a backseat as Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley will not compete at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch started her summer program against Trish Stratus after she lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Later, Zoey Stark entered the fray and the feud between the two stars went on for months with the blow-off match seemingly happening at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's last title defense at an event was at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Fans recently reacted to the fact that three of the biggest female stars on the roster would not be competing at the event and questioned Triple H's booking of the division.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Trish Stratus are three notable names missing from Summerslam pic.twitter.com/d2KosIzZnq

Rafa @Rflrdz91 @WrestlingWCC In what world this makes sense? A Legend and two of the biggest superstars in the company missing one of the biggest PPVs.

𝐀.𝐀. @Azrael_XXII @WrestlingWCC Triple H does not know how to book the women.

YaBoiNeedle @YaBoiNeedle @WrestlingWCC Rhea make sense cause she doesn't have any story/feud with the women's division other than the 1 week Raquel, but the other 2 women have a story for months and for no reason they aren't on SS which is lame.

DepressedBobKesling! @BurnerKesling @WrestlingWCC The fact that they left their biggest women’s star and champion right now off the card is dumb. They really decided to put some dumb battle royale that no one cares about, over having Rhea defend her title.

Cerebral Fanatic @CerebralFanatic @WrestlingWCC Pulling Becky & Trish off is definitely messed up



don't think you can blame them for Rhea not having a match though both her potential opponents got hurt (liv & Raquel)



no other talent on the raw women's roster that could believably threaten her

Moreover, United States Champion Austin Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will not be competing at the show. However, there is a slight chance that Mami might get a match with Raquel Rodriguez at the event. If not, she will most likely appear at the event alongside her Judgment Day stablemates.

Triple H produced last year's WWE SummerSlam

Last year, Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon stepped down from his roles and duties. Later, McMahon announced his retirement ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer and left the company for a while.

Meanwhile, McMahon had already figured out the card for SummerSlam, which featured massive stars on the show. After McMahon's exit, Triple H took over the responsibilities to produce the matches going forward and the card had the same number of matches as this year's event.

The show started with the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. After Belair won, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky returned and formed Damage CTRL. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey lost to Liv Morgan at the same event.

The card for this year's event might not be the same caliber as last year, as Hunter has failed to put one of the biggest storylines from Monday Night RAW on the show. Instead, Lynch and Stratus will face each other in Stratus' home country after the event.

Do you want these three stars to compete at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.