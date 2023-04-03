Create

"Definition of petty" - Fans claim that Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania due to him breaking Triple H's throne in AEW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 03, 2023 14:35 IST
Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Fans on social media have hilariously claimed that Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39 was due to him breaking Triple H's throne in AEW.

After previously departing WWE, Rhodes played a major role in creating All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and company president Tony Khan.

During the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Rhodes smashed The Game's throne. According to some fans, The American Nightmare's actions four years ago was the reason why he didn't go over Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns pushed each other to the limit. However, interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa led to The American Nightmare's loss.

The Enforcer of the Bloodline, who was initially ejected from ringside by the referee, made his way back into the arena to hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. This allowed Reigns to hit the Spear and secure the win.

With the win, The Tribal Chief is now confirmed to surpass 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, unless he loses the title on an episode of RAW or SmackDown, which is very unlikely.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should've won at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

