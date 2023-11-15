"Delete this, dawg," "This isn't right" - Fans react to embarrassing photoshop after Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre shake hands on WWE RAW

Fans are having a blast over a hilarious edit of Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley following the events of this week's RAW.

On RAW, The Scottish Warrior finally turned heel and unexpectedly attacked Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre wasn't done there and went on to shake hands with Rhea Ripley to firmly establish his heel turn.

Ever since Drew McIntyre shook hands with Ripley, fans have been speculating about what's next for the duo on WWE TV. A fan recently shared an amusing edit that shows McIntyre sporting gothic makeup, including a Rhea tattoo.

Check out the tweet below, as well as a bunch of notable reactions to the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Rhea’s ex" - Former RAW star changes Twitter bio after 'breakup' with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's gothic look has been a big hit with the WWE Universe

Ripley changed her look from blonde to gothic a few years ago, and it proved to be a massive game-changer for Mami. Today, Ripley is one of the biggest superstars in WWE and boasts a massive fan following.

As for Ripley's masculine appearance, she has received her fair share of criticism from trolls over the years. She has spoken up about her incredible physique in past interviews. In an interview with Fox Sports Australia last year, The Nightmare said the following about her physique:

“To be put into that role where now I’ve put in the time and effort into the gym and made my body into this weapon of mass destruction… but to not only do that within myself but prove to everyone that they should be comfortable in their own skin – and not care about what people think or say about them as long as they are happy within themselves and surround themselves with the right people – I think that’s really special." [H/T Fox Sports Australia]

Ripley is known for sharing such amusing edits on her official Instagram handle. It certainly won't be a surprise if she ends up noticing the Photoshop in question and resharing it on her socials. If she does, one wonders what McIntyre would have to say about it.

What is your reaction to the hilarious edit of Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.