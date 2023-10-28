"Dethrone IYO," "She coming back" - Fans react as Ronda Rousey wrestles male former WWE star in her first appearance since SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey's second WWE run was questionable as fans missed the aura she once passed after making her debut at WrestleMania 34. Recently, fans reacted to a video where the Baddest Woman on the Planet was seen inside the squared circle against a male wrestler.

Ronda Rousey has been away from television for a while ever since she competed in her last match for WWE at the Biggest Party of The Summer. Fans were wondering what the Baddest Woman on the Planet would do next in her in-ring career as she seemingly hinted at retirement.

However, it all changed when she made a surprising appearance at Lucha VaVOOM in Los Angeles. She teamed up with her Four Horsewomen of MMA teammate, Marina Shafir, and the two took down Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick. The WWE Universe reacted to her shocking return outside of the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It's not clear if she left WWE or if this was a one-time appearance in order to support her real-life friend. It will be interesting to see what the Baddest Woman on the Planet will do next in her career.

What did Ronda Rousey do in her second WWE run?

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the promotion and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She immediately entered into a feud with Charlotte Flair and lost to her at WrestleMania 38. Later, she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Queen.

Over the summer, she dropped the title to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the title back from her before November. By the end of the year, she lost the title to a returning Charlotte Flair on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown for 2022.

After a short hiatus, she returned to the promotion and spent her last few months in the tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler. The duo not only captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships but unified it with the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

Unfortunately, Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey, which began her final feud for the promotion. In the end, the Baddest Woman on the Planet lost to the Submission Magician at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

