"Did you 'fear for your life?'" - Fans react after top WWE star makes CM Punk reference after the star's firing

CM Punk was fired by AEW hours before the WWE Payback event, making for quite a talking point heading into the show. The controversial star had been in the middle of multiple backstage issues over the last year, and it appears things finally came to a head after All In. Now, though, WWE star Grayson Waller has referred to the star hours after his firing. This led to several reactions online.

At Payback, Grayson Waller hosted Cody Rhodes on his talk show. The star joined him, but it was not to discuss himself but instead to introduce the newest addition to the RAW roster - Jey Uso.

While Uso's arrival shocked the crowd, there was one man it affected more. Waller talked about how Uso had not really left for long after "quitting" a few weeks back. For his efforts, he received a superkick to his face.

Backstage, in a tweet, he was furious with Jey Uso and asked for the man to be fired, but he did so while clearly referencing CM Punk.

His words were not the only things discussing the firing, with the "fire this man" and the "assault" references. He also held a Pepsi can to his face, which is a very transparent reference to Punk, who even has a tattoo of the Pepsi logo.

Fans noticed the reference and didn't really hold back on Punk, enjoying the star's trolling. One fan directly asked Waller if he had feared for his life in reference to Tony Khan's opening address on Collision, where he had given his reasons for firing Punk.

Others saw the references to Punk as well, having fun in the comments.

A few others went on to say that Waller was not banned from Collision, an ongoing meme about Punk having the last say on who was allowed on the AEW show.

Overall, fans seemed to enjoy the post quite a bit and had a lot of fun with it.

CM Punk's firing might allegedly lead to a new explosive response

Former world champion CM Punk is not one to react to being let go quietly. The star had a very infamous podcast with Colt Cabana after his release from WWE back in 2014.

Now, it appears fans are having to brace for something similar this year following his release from AEW. According to reports by Sports Illustrated, Punk is prepared to issue an "explosive" response to his firing from the company.

It remains to be seen if this is true or not.

